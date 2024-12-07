SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 920.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 40,683 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $112.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.39.

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

