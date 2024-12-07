Sharps Technology Announces Agreement with Institutional Investors

On December 5, 2024, Sharps Technology, Inc., a Nevada corporation, disclosed the signing of subscription agreements with specific institutional investors. These agreements outline the issuance and sale of 248,430 shares of the Company’s Common Stock, valued at $0.0001 per share. The transaction was set at a price of $1.95 per share, resulting in total proceeds of $484,438 for the Company before deduction of placement agent fees and commissions.

The Shares involved in the offering were made available in compliance with Nasdaq rules and the Company’s Form 1-A (the “Offering Statement”). This initial filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Securities Act of 1933 was most recently amended on November 18, 2024, and officially qualified on December 3, 2024.

The offering is anticipated to conclude on December 6, 2024.

As part of the financial disclosures, the Company also stated that the subscribed shares will be governed under agreements dated December 5, 2024. Additionally, an interactive data file embedded with the Inline XBRL document was submitted as Exhibit 104 in the report.

The signing of this report on December 6, 2024, occurred in accordance with the regulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The report was formally authorized on behalf of the registrant by Robert Hayes, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Sharps Technology, Inc.

