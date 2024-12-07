Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,331 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,340.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 67,812 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,630,000 after purchasing an additional 287,939 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SKX opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

