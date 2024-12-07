Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.71. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
About Smart Powerr
