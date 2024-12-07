SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider James Ming Hom Sells 53,891 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 53,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $538,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 813,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,930. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Ming Hom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, James Ming Hom sold 21,024 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $102,597.12.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ SOUN traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $15.01. 217,976,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,105,629. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 3.03. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 602,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 205,985 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

