SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,601 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,460,000.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

STOT stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

About SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

