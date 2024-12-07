SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and traded as high as $138.27. SPDR Global Dow ETF shares last traded at $138.27, with a volume of 7,941 shares.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $218.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Global Dow ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGT. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

