SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $242.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.15 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

