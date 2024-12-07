SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 42,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 25,149 shares.The stock last traded at $163.49 and had previously closed at $163.91.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.50.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.