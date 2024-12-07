SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Lowered by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,094,000 after purchasing an additional 461,035 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,491,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,020,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,893,000 after buying an additional 512,054 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

