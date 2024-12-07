SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 135.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $99.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.