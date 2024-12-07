Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 9211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Spine Injury Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion and a PE ratio of -347.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

