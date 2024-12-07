Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 620,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,520 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 452,874 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stagwell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 126,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 44.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter valued at $3,008,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.44. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

