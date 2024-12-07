State Street Corp Buys 491,774 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State Street Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,717,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 491,774 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $1,552,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.