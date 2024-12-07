State Street Corp Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,498,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,601 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.18% of Discover Financial Services worth $1,472,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. National Pension Service increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,814 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $4,835,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,415,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 75,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $179.38 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.26. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

