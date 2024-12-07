State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,923,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of HP worth $1,871,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at HP
In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HP
HP Price Performance
Shares of HP stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. HP Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $39.79.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
HP Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.
HP Profile
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
See Also
