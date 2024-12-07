Stephen A. Riddick Sells 2,288 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) Director Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,288 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,248 shares in the company, valued at $579,092.80. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.34. 65,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $496.80 million, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

