Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $68,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $73,917,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $447.11 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $360.93 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.61.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.