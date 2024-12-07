Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,658 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of GE Vernova worth $74,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.19.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $346.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $357.09.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.