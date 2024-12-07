Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 898,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $58,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,876,000 after buying an additional 157,659 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after acquiring an additional 222,213 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,062,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,280,000 after buying an additional 36,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,649,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,758,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VXUS opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.