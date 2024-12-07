Stifel Financial Corp Sells 34,355 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 879,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,355 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $79,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $77.73 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

