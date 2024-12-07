Stitch Fix’s (SFIX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.80 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $319.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.