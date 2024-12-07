StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $320.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.71. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

About First of Long Island

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,407,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 438,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 321,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

