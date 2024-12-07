StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First of Long Island Price Performance
Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $320.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.71. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.
First of Long Island Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island
About First of Long Island
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First of Long Island
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.