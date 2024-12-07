StockNews.com Downgrades THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) to Sell

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

NYSE THO traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $106.42. 551,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,995. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 46.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

