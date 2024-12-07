StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.