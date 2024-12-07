Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Major Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Sells 200,000 Shares

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,762,500. This represents a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Strawberry Fields REIT stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.22. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $12.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
