Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Major Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Sells 200,000 Shares

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,762,500. This represents a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Up 4.6 %

Strawberry Fields REIT stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.22. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the second quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

