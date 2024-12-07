Stride, Inc. Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Stride, Inc. recently disclosed the outcomes of its Annual Stockholders Meeting, held on December 5, 2024. The meeting, detailed in a definitive proxy statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, was reported through an 8-K filing, revealing the final results of various proposals.

Proposal 1, involving the Election of Directors, saw eight nominees for the Board of Directors securing their positions until the subsequent annual stockholders’ meeting or until successors are elected. The tabulation revealed significant support for all nominees, with considerable votes “For” and limited “Withheld” votes across the board.

The results were as follows:

– Aida M. Alvarez: 34,715,781 votes For, 1,781,313 votes Withheld, and 1,672,599 Broker Non-Votes

– Steven B. Fink: 35,349,123 votes For, 1,147,971 votes Withheld, and 1,672,599 Broker Non-Votes

– Robert E. Knowling, Jr.: 35,464,945 votes For, 1,032,149 votes Withheld, and 1,672,599 Broker Non-Votes

– Allison Lawrence: 36,187,714 votes For, 309,380 votes Withheld, and 1,672,599 Broker Non-Votes

– Liza McFadden: 34,085,253 votes For, 2,411,841 votes Withheld, and 1,672,599 Broker Non-Votes

– James J. Rhyu: 34,604,858 votes For, 1,892,236 votes Withheld, and 1,672,599 Broker Non-Votes

– Ralph Smith: 34,967,523 votes For, 1,529,571 votes Withheld, and 1,672,599 Broker Non-Votes

– Joseph A. Verbrugge: 36,250,372 votes For, 246,722 votes Withheld, and 1,672,599 Broker Non-Votes

Additionally, Proposal 2, pertaining to the Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Auditor, resulted in the approval of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, with 38,040,236 votes For, 98,222 votes Against, 31,235 abstentions, and no Broker Non-Votes.

Lastly, Proposal 3, the Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation, witnessed the endorsement of the compensation for the Company’s named executive officers, as disclosed in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis and the accompanying tables in the proxy statement, with 33,863,393 votes For, 2,593,707 votes Against, 39,994 abstentions, and 1,672,599 Broker Non-Votes.

It is essential to note that the votes and decisions taken during this meeting symbolize the confidence of stockholders in Stride, Inc.’s governance and strategic directions moving forward.

