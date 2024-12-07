Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $384.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $285.79 and a one year high of $398.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,781 shares of company stock worth $24,612,275. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.40.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

