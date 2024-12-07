Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.89.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.
Super Micro Computer stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.29.
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
