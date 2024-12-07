Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.16.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
