Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.880-14.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.770-2.820 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $517.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.85 and its 200-day moving average is $545.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

