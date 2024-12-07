System1 Group’s (SYS1) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 840 ($10.71) price target on the stock.

System1 Group Price Performance

Shares of LON SYS1 opened at GBX 630 ($8.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 627.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 645.16. The firm has a market cap of £79.95 million, a PE ratio of 3,906.25 and a beta of 1.46. System1 Group has a one year low of GBX 212 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 809 ($10.31).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other System1 Group news, insider Rupert Howell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,030 ($7,687.40). Also, insider Conrad Bona purchased 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 629 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £14,498.45 ($18,483.49). 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Featured Stories

