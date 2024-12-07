Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New $560,000 Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.08% of Thryv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Thryv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Thryv by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Thryv by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Thryv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRY stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.24 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. Thryv’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

