Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases New Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 747,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,352,094. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $55.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKWD shares. William Blair began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

