Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 347,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GATX stock opened at $160.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. GATX Co. has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.
In related news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
