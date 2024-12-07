T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 55.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $243.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.84 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.01.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,750 shares of company stock worth $73,356,824. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.