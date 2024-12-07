TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Trading Up 3% – Time to Buy?

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 10,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 3,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.
About TeamViewer
TeamViewer SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer remote, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise cloud-based remote connectivity solution for scale, productivity, and security; TeamViewer Frontline, an enterprise augmented reality solution productivity platform; endpoint security for remote devices; TeamViewer Remote Management that manages, monitors, tracks, patches, and protects computers, devices, and software from a single platform; TeamViewer Mobile Device Management, which enables the onboarding, roll-out, management, and troubleshooting of mobile devices; and Tensor Embedded for after-sales support of connected equipment.
