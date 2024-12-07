Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $35,254,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $389.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.36. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $389.49.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $35,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $287.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.84.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

