Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on November 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $19.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.22. The stock had a trading volume of 80,405,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,906,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $389.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.89.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,280 shares of company stock valued at $170,418,640 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.84.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

