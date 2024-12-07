Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases Shares of 1,266 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 214,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,696 shares of company stock worth $1,554,559 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $155.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.82 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

