Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $154.68 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

