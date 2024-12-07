The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,121 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $18,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CG shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 182.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

