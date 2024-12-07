The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. The LGL Group accounts for 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 9.90% of The LGL Group worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.