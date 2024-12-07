The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,998 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $70,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.89.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

