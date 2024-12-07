The Walt Disney Company (DIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the entertainment giant on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

