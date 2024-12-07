Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$135.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$142.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIH

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$112.00 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$111.71 and a 1 year high of C$135.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$123.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$122.91. The company has a market cap of C$9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.19, for a total value of C$75,114.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.