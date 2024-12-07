TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.24 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

