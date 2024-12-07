Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.73 and last traded at C$41.51. 64,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 75,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.44.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Trisura Group Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.86. The company has a current ratio of 76.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.82.

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.