Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 186,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 420,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

