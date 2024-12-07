TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.08). 238,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 518,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.08).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £209.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.54.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.59%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -8,750.00%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

